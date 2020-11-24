: Ice breaks on Capitol Hill as Republicans become less reluctant to say Trump lost

In the nearly three weeks since the election, Republicans on Capitol Hill have tried to walk a fine line between possibly triggering a president who insists, without evidence, he won the Nov. 3 vote and appearing in denial about the election outcome.
