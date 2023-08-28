President Joe Biden on Monday morning spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, telling him the state would have his “full support” as it prepares for Tropical Storm Idalia and its aftermath. The White House said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has deployed personnel and other assets in preparation for response efforts. The storm formed Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S., and could approach Florida on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

