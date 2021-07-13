The identity thief pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $624,000 in restitution.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Identity thief used burner phones and Apple Pay to buy diamond-encrusted bitcoin medallion — and actual bitcoin too - July 13, 2021
- The Moneyist: My wife and I have $1.8M saved and earn $400K. I want to pay off our 20-year mortgage before we retire. She says no - July 13, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump Organization CFO removed from top posts at subsidiaries after indictment - July 12, 2021