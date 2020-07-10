IEA slightly improves oil demand forecast for 2020, but says it hinges on Covid-19

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday predicted slightly improved global oil demand for 2020, but said much hinges on the progression of the pandemic. “The recent increase in Covid-19 cases and the introduction of partial lockdowns introduces more uncertainty to the forecast,” the global energy authority said in its July report. The IEA estimates that global oil demand this year will average 92.1 million barrels per day, down by 7.9 million barrels per day versus 2019, a slightly smaller decline than forecast in the last report. “This is mainly because the decline in 2Q20 was less severe than expected,” it said. Crude prices remained under pressure, with West Texas Intermediate crude down 2% to $38.83 a barrel and Brent crude, the international benchmark, off 1.5% to $41.73 a barrel.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

