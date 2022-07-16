: If Manchin and Democrats can’t work a deal on enhanced Obamacare subsidies, here are the stakes for women in a post-Roe world

13 million people could see their health insurance premium payments increase if Congress doesn’t extend a tax credit linked to Obamacare.
