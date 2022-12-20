International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has announced a deal to sell its Savory Solutions Group to private equity firm PAI Partners for $900 million. The Savory Solutions Group focuses mainly on ingredients for prepared foods and foodservice, including products for butchers, and plant-based solutions for the vegan and vegetarian markets. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. “The sale of IFF’s Savory Solutions Group is an important milestone as it allows us to focus on our highest-return businesses, improve our capital structure and enhance our go-forward growth and return profile,” said IFF CEO Frank Clyburn, in a statement. IFF’s stock was unchanged before market open.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

