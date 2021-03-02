IHOP parent reports earnings that miss expectations

Dine Brands Global Inc. reported fourth-quarter net losses of $1.56 million, or 10 cents per share, after net income of $26.5 million, or $1.59 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 39 cents were down from $1.78 last year and missed the FactSet consensus for 67 cents. Revenue totaled $196.03 million, down from $227.51 million last year, but ahead of the FactSet consensus for $192.00 million. Same-restaurant sales for Applebee’s fell 17.6% for the quarter, while IHOP sank 30.1%. For the first quarter through the week ending February 21, Applebee’s same-restaurant sales were down 18.1% and IHOP was down 27.2%. The company continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and measures in place to stop the spread of the illness. Nearly all restaurants, 98%, are open for dine-in or takeaway service. Dine Brands did not provide complete earnings guidance for 2021 due to ongoing uncertainty from the coronavirus. Dine Brands stock has gained 23.5% over the last three months, but is down 4% for the year. The S&P 500 index is up 26.3% for the past 12 months.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

