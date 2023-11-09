Shares of Illumina Inc. ILMN fell after hours on Thursday after the maker of DNA-sequencing technology cut its full-year sales and profit outlook. The company said it now expected full-year sales to fall 2% to 3%, compared with a forecast in August for around 1% growth, and an adjusted per-share profit of 60 to 70 cents, lower than prior expectations for 75 cents to 90 cents a share. Shares fell 8.9% after hours. For the third quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents, on revenue of $1.12 billion, which was flat compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings per share of 13 cents, on revenue of $1.13 billion. New Chief Executive Jacob Thaysen said the economic backdrop “remains challenging.” Illumina reported after U.S. regulators and the EU ordered the company to divest cancer-detection test maker GRAIL, which Illumina bought in 2021, amid competition concerns. Management said it had “retained advisors and preparing for sale and capital markets transaction options for GRAIL.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story