Illumina stock plunges more than 14% after genetics company lowers guidance

Illumina Inc. shares plunged more than 14% in the extended session Thursday after the company reported preliminary revenue for the fiscal second quarter and updated its 2019 revenue guidance. The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of $835 million, versus $830 million in the year-ago period. Illumina said that it expects roughly $50 million lower revenue due to issues with its population genomics initiatives, weakness in the direct-to-consumer market and lower sales associated with its non-high-throughput sequencing systems and consumables. “We are obviously disappointed with our second quarter financial results. Our preliminary analysis suggests that these challenges are transitory and do not reflect a macro change to the fundamentals of our business,” Chief Executive Francis deSouza said in a statement. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected second quarter sales of $888.3 million. Illumina stock has gained 23% in the past year, as the S&P 500 index gained 7.9%.
