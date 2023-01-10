Shares of Illumina Inc. ILMN tumbled about 10% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company said it expects lower-than-expected earnings per share of of $1.25 to $1.50 in 2023. The FactSet consensus is $2.67. Illumina also said it expects revenue growth of 7% to 10% this year. Analysts had been expecting a 10% bump in revenue. “The company is now issuing a more cautious outlook,” J.P. Morgan analysts told investors on Monday. “The significantly lowered guidance is attributed to conservatism around macro headwinds.” llumina’s stock is down 42.8% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX is down 16.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

