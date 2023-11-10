Illumina Inc.’s stock ILMN fell 14% Friday to put it on track for its lowest close in 10 years, after the company after the maker of DNA-sequencing technology cut its full-year sales and profit guidance after missing revenue estimates for the third quarter. The stock was last quoted at $91.16. The last time it traded below $92 was in 2013. The stock has fallen for four of the past five days and is down three straight days, according to Dow Jones Market Data. It’s down 18.8% in that period to mark the worst three-day stretch since it fell 24.7% in the three days through May 10, 2022. The stock has fallen 54% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story