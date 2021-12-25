: ‘I’m going to miss Christmas with my family!’ Thousands of flights canceled worldwide due to omicron’s rapid spread

There were 2,468 flights canceled worldwide on Christmas Day and 857 flights canceled to or out of the U.S., according to FlightAware.
