Imax Corp.’s stock IMAX rose 1% in premarket trade Monday, after the big screen cinema operator said it took in $35 million from 740 screens showing “Oppenheimer” in its opening weekend. The company said it garnered 20% of the total opening weekend receipts for the Christopher Nolan-helmed movie, its biggest-ever share of an opening weekend. The film made other records too, including it was the biggest July opening weekend ever for global and domestic receipts; it was the biggest opening weekend of 2023; and it was the biggest opening weekend for a Nolan film. The film was hot in Imax 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography, including sections that were made in black and white. Imax’ stock has gained 12% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 18%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story