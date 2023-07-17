Imax Corp. IMAX said Monday “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” achieved a franchise-record $25 million in its global opening weekend. The film opend on 1,505 Imax screens and notched the second highest grossing opening weekend for 2023. In North America alone, the film delivered 14% of the domestic box office at $11 million. The film will make way next weekend for Imax release “Oppenheimer,” the biopic directed by Christopher Nolan starring Cillian Murphy in the title role. Imax stock has gained 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

