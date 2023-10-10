Imax Corp.’s IMAX proposal to acquire Imax China’s outstanding 96.3 million shares will not proceed following a vote by the company’s China shareholders, the high-end movie theater operator announced Tuesday. “Even though our proposal received the vast majority of votes cast, and support from both leading independent proxy advisory firms, the vote did not achieve the threshold needed for approval,” said Imax CEO Rich Gelfond, in a statement. Imax shares are down 0.3% in premarket trades Tuesday. The stock ended Monday’s session down 1.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

