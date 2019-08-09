IMF: China may need more stimulus if trade tensions escalate

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund on Friday said policy measures already announced by Beijing should be enough to deal with the hit to the economy from the U.S.-China trade battle, but that additional stimulus could be warranted if rising tensions put economic and financial stability at risk. In a regular assessment, IMF directors continued to call for more exchange-rate flexibility and policy transparency, with some directors also calling for disclosure of FX interventions. The U.S. earlier this week formally labeled China a currency manipulator after Beijing failed to arrest a fall in the yuan that saw the currency trade at more than 7 per dollar. In a July report, also released Friday, IMF staff aid that despite a depreciation in the value of the yuan versus the dollar after August of last year, the currency was broadly stable against a basket of currencies and that estimates “suggest little FX intervention” by the People’s Bank of China. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story