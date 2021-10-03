The International Monetary Fund is warning that the growing popularity of cryptocurrency in emerging market economies poses a threat to their government’s ability to implement effective economic policy, while threatening financial stability in economies at every stage of development.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : IMF warns ‘cryptoization’ of emerging economies could threaten growth, financial stability - October 3, 2021
- : In 50 years, Walt Disney World went from $3.50 a ticket to a ‘luxury-priced destination’ - October 3, 2021
- Need to Know – Crypto Edition: Crypto clash? Grayscale’s CEO says SEC’s Gensler ‘shortsighted’ in backing a bitcoin futures ETF - October 3, 2021