IMF, World Bank pledge to help countries to combat coronavirus

The IMF and World Bank on Monday said they “stand ready to help” countries deal with the financial and health effects of the coronavirus, suggesting that a global response could soon be forthcoming. “We are engaged actively with international institutions and country authorities, with special attention to poor countries where health systems are the weakest and people are most vulnerable,” the two global institutions said. “We will use our available instruments to the fullest extent possible, including emergency financing, policy advice, and technical assistance. The strengthening of country health surveillance and response systems is crucial to contain the spread of this and any future outbreaks.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story