Immunogen shares fall after secondary share offering announced

Immunogen Inc. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday after the biotech company announced a secondary offering of shares. Immunogen shares fell 10% to $7.05 after hours. The company said it plans to offer 13 million shares, and provide underwriters with up to 2 million shares to cover overallotments. Jefferies, Leerink Partners and RBC Capital Markets are listed as underwriters. Immunogen intends to use proceeds to finance research and development, clinical trials and for other corporate purposes. Immunogen has 115.5 million shares outstanding.

