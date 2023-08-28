Shares of ImmunoGen Inc. IMGN jumped 1.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the Massachusetts-based drug maker announced a collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. TAKJP:4502 to commercialize its Elahere ovarian cancer treatment in Japan. Under terms of the collaboration, ImmunoGen will receive an upfront payment of $34 million, and will be eligible to receive additional payments as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval of Elahere is converted to full approval, and as other regulatory and commercial milestones are met. Takeda will receive an exclusive license to commercialize Elahere in Japan and will be responsible for all regulatory filings. ImmunoGen’s stock has rocketed 225.2% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 SPX has tacked on 14.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

