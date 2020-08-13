Impossible Foods gets $200 million in funding

The maker of plant-based meat products has now raised about $1.5 billion since its founding in 2011. It said it intends to use the funds to expand research and development programs, accelerate manufacturing, increase its retail presence, and develop next-generation, plant-based products.
