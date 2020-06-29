Impossible Foods says plant-based sausage is now available in over 20,000 restaurants

Impossible Foods on Monday said it is making its plant-based sausage patty available to all restaurants in the U.S. via distributors that include DOT, Sysco, and U.S. Foods. The move follows the Silicon Valley company’s introduction at Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Burger King chain earlier this year, and the roll out earlier this month of an Impossible Sausage breakfast sandwich at Starbucks Corp. . In all, the Impossible Sausage is now available in more than 20,000 restaurant locations, as well as 30 of the nation’s top-rated diners via Yelp Inc. . Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story