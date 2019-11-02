Investors should be afraid — very afraid — of what Senator Elizabeth Warren could mean for the health of this bull market. Hedge-fund giant Paul Tudor Jones recently raised that alarm. So did Leon Cooperman and Rob Citrone. But, historically speaking, Democrats have delivered much better market returns.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- There’s one critical question pediatricians should ask every parent — here’s why many don’t - November 2, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: United Auto Workers president stepping aside amid federal corruption probe - November 2, 2019
- In One Chart: A vote for a Democrat is a vote for the bull market, according to this chart - November 2, 2019