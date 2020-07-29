In One Chart: America’s ‘sad state of affairs,’ captured in one disturbing chart

“I don’t see myself ever joining one of the political parties because the more I see of partisanship, the more I come to the conclusion that ‘membership’ in any organized group forces you into positions and postures that require the shutting down of your brain,” Josh Brown of the Reformed Broker blog wrote.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: A mutual fund made a $105 million mistake. Here’s what investors need to know. - July 29, 2020
- Market Snapshot: Dow up nearly 100 points as investors sift through earnings, await Fed decision - July 29, 2020
- UPDATE: Denbury Resources to file for Chapter 11 with plan to eliminate $2.1 billion of bond debt - July 29, 2020