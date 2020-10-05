In One Chart: As stocks bounce back from Trump COVID diagnosis, history shows investors are quick to brush off presidential health woes

Stocks are bouncing back strong after faltering late last week after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. History shows presidential health problems typically have only a fleeting effect on the market.
