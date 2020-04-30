Bill Gates has delivered a steady mix of good news — “we should be able to get out of this with the death numbers well short of that” — and bad news — “it is impossible to overstate the pain” — since the coronavirus pandemic first brought the world economy to a standstill. His latest take is mostly an example of the former.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. oil futures climb for the session, fall for the month - April 30, 2020
- Dunkin’ quarterly results show the coffee seller’s vulnerability to a shift in customers’ morning routine due to the coronavirus - April 30, 2020
- In One Chart: Bill Gates on whether this bullish timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine is realistic: ‘There’s simply no alternative’ - April 30, 2020