Money-market funds are easily absorbing this year’s torrent of Treasury bill supply, according to Barclays.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Tesla readies record-sized pool of EV leases for bond deal, a sign of resilience in luxury - September 14, 2023
- In One Chart: Cash can still earn 5%. Don’t fret another deluge of T-bill supply in the fourth quarter, Barclays says. - September 14, 2023
- Stocks are trapped in a trading range. Something’s got to give. - September 14, 2023