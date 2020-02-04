Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro took one look at Tesla’s chart after Monday’s explosive move in the stock and couldn’t help but warn of a reversal. “We are literally going up and to the left. You’re not allowed to do that,” he said during a segment on CNBC. “It has all the elements of what you’d call parabolic.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Royal Caribbean CEO Fain on the coronavirus impact: ‘We just don’t know’ - February 4, 2020
- In One Chart: ‘Chart master’ calls a blow-off top in Tesla — then the stock rallies another 20% - February 4, 2020
- Oil ends at its lowest level in more than a year as U.S. prices sink below $50 - February 4, 2020