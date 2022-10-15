Rules of thumb are being broken in the carnage of 2022, with the classic 60/40 portfolio delivering a minus 30% return, according to BofA Global.
Read Full Story
- In One Chart: Classic 60/40 investing strategy sees worst return in 100 years. How about 40/60? - October 15, 2022
- Front Office Sports: Top 10 highest-paid NHL players set to make $117.7 million this year - October 15, 2022
- MarketWatch First Take: Delta kicked off airline earnings season with a bang. What does it mean for other carriers? - October 15, 2022
Discussion about this post