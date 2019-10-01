In One Chart: CNN and Fox News are the second and third most divisive brands in the country

The United States in 2019: You’re either with me or against me. According to Morning Consult, an increasing number of Americans are digging in as the divide continues to widen since Trump’s itchy Twitter finger made it to the White House.
