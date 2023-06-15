Landlords struggling to repay their debts should be careful about hoping for a U.S. recession that sparks Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, according to Deutsche Bank.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Dear landlord: A recession could make your office property woes worse, not better - June 15, 2023
- : U.S. oil futures climb back above $70, the highest finish in a week - June 15, 2023
- Lawrence G. McMillan: The bulls finally control the stock market and the signs point higher - June 15, 2023