Trump is the wealthiest president we’ve ever had — by a huge margin. In fact, if we go with a $3.5-billion figure, he’s got more money than every other president throughout history combined.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Donald Trump’s vast wealth, put in presidential perspective - November 5, 2017
- At least 20 killed in mass shooting at Texas church - November 5, 2017
- Earnings Watch: EarningsWatch: Disney, Nvidia and Snap headline a week of media and tech - November 5, 2017