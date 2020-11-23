Rising COVID-19 cases raise the specter of another global glut of crude oil. But spreads between near- and far-dated oil futures are telling a different story.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Fears of a COVID-inspired crude oil glut? Fading ‘contango’ tells a different story - November 23, 2020
- Personal Finance Daily: Why the new surge in coronavirus cases could be so damaging to Americans’ finances and 5 items NOT to buy during Black Friday - November 23, 2020
- NewsWatch: Dow ends 327 point higher after Janet Yellen reported as Biden’s Treasury Secretary pick - November 23, 2020