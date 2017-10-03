Everywhere, a new high. The S&P. Blue chips. Small-caps. Regardless of whatever brutal headline threatens to derail this bull market, every major U.S. index just continues to push deeper into uncharted territory. OK, maybe not every
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Finally, it’s THIS index’s turn to shine - October 3, 2017
- Futures Movers: Oil ends at 2-week low as traders weigh supply prospects - October 3, 2017
- Beijing-based Qudian’s IPO could raise up to $825 million - October 3, 2017