The last time global bonds fared so poorly was in 1946, the year that the first session of the United Nations was held in London after the end of World War II.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Global bonds are in first bear market in 76 years based on two centuries of data, says Deutsche Bank - September 26, 2022
- Chevron halting production at two offshore platforms ahead of Hurricane Ian - September 26, 2022
- Key Words: Mitch McConnell praises Kyrsten Sinema as ‘the most effective first-term senator’ he’s seen in his career - September 26, 2022