Clearly, Friday’s huge rally didn’t mark the bottom of this tumbling stock market. One look at the red splashed across stock futures on Sunday night would tell you that. But is the end of the selling in sight? Not according to David Kostin.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- United Airlines slashes capacity, expects March revenue to plunge - March 15, 2020
- United Airlines sees March revenue down $1.5 billion from last year, to cut April and May capacity in half - March 15, 2020
- In One Chart: Goldman offers gloomier market outlook amid ‘unprecedented financial and societal disruption’ from coronavirus - March 15, 2020