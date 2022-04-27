Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction - April 27, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Robinhood shares slide to fresh low that is 75% below last July’s IPO price, but analysts are relatively unfazed - April 27, 2022
- The Margin: What is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug, and how effective is it? - April 27, 2022