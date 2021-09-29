Gridlock in Washington is a focus on Wall Street as a potential federal government shutdown looms and lawmakers fight over raising the debt ceiling. Should it be?
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MemeMarkets: Wall Street’s Ken Griffin fires back at those making #KenGriffinLied a trending topic on social media — and Reddit rejoices - September 29, 2021
- In One Chart: Here’s how the stock market has performed in past government shutdowns - September 29, 2021
- : Virgin Galactic stock takes off after FAA investigation ends - September 29, 2021