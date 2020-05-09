With the U.S. government ramping up borrowing, history says gold prices should benefit, notes a prominent Wall Street analyst.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: Aurora Cannabis and Tilray set to detail hoarding of marijuana during COVID-19 - May 9, 2020
- ‘The floor was taken out from under them’: April’s massive job losses are hitting these Americans more than others - May 9, 2020
- In One Chart: Here’s what gold does when the U.S. government goes on a borrowing binge - May 9, 2020