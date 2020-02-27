The U.S. stock market has been a complete mess this week, and if the latest chart of the past 30 years from Chris Kimble is any indication, the worst could very well be on the way for the Nasdaq.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: Here’s why tech stocks could be on the verge of a 2000-style meltdown - February 27, 2020
- Retire Better: How to avoid this deadly senior trap - February 27, 2020
- As fears of a pandemic grow, more new cases of coronavirus are confirmed outside of China for the first time: WHO - February 27, 2020