Tesla shares have exploded for a gain of nearly 700% this year, having gotten a recent boost from joining the S&P 500. But a blockbuster 2020 is merely another chapter in the stock’s volatile journey to eye-popping returns.
- : ‘More help is on the way’: The long wait is over for second stimulus check, but will $600 be enough? - December 26, 2020
- In One Chart: ‘Holy smokes, I’m a $TSLA-naire!’ Here’s how quickly Tesla’s wild ride has turned modest investments into seven-figure windfalls - December 26, 2020
- NewsWatch: Stock-market pros are having a tough time imagining an S&P 500 slump in 2021 - December 25, 2020