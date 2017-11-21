Analysts at Bespoke Investment Group are warning that bitcoin mania will come to a bad end, much like the dot-com bust which came to define the follies of a buy-first-ask-questions-later investment strategy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: How bitcoin fever is like the dot-com bubble, in one chart - November 21, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: China’s former internet czar suspected of corruption - November 21, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: North Korea crossed border to chase, shoot at defector, U.S. says - November 21, 2017