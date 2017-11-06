In One Chart: How history suggests the Saudi ‘Game of Thrones’ may keep going — in one chart

A sweeping weekend roundup in Saudi Arabia looks like it’s in large part about the heir apparent strengthening his grip on the kingdom — but more royal family feuds could be coming. So say RBC strategists, who offer a telling chart.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Hong Kong stocks slip on China economic worries; Nikkei pares gain - November 6, 2017
- Need to Know: ‘Panic’ could set in after Saudi purge nabs ‘Warren Buffett of the Middle East’ - November 6, 2017
- CBS enters contract that will reduce outstanding pension benefit obligations by $800 million - November 6, 2017