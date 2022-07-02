In One Chart: How long will stocks stay in a bear market? It hinges on if a recession hits, says Wells Fargo Institute

The S&P 500 fell into its 12th bear market since World War II in June. How long it lasts likely depends on if the U.S. enters a recession, accord to a Wells Fargo Institute report.
