In One Chart: How the rip for bitcoin — which cracked $8,000 — may be nearing tulip-mania levels

Is there anything that tops the enthusiasm for bitcoin? Yes, the Dutch tulip mania in the 1600s, according to a chart from Convoy Investments.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
