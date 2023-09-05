The Federal Reserve’s inflation fight has been particularly brutal for anyone not already a U.S. homeowner before interest rates and mortgage rates rose to 15 year highs this year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Commodities Corner: Oil trades at 2023 highs. Are U.S. prices headed for $100? - September 5, 2023
- : North Korea would ‘pay a price’ for providing Russia with weapons, Biden official says - September 5, 2023
- In One Chart: How the U.S. housing market got stuck in the ’80s - September 5, 2023