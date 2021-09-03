In One Chart: In one chart, how much personal incomes would have suffered without federal COVID stimulus

In the first quarter of 2021, more than half of all states recorded the strongest personal income growth on record. But if stimulus hadn’t come through, 19 states would have experienced declines in personal income.
