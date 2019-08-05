In One Chart: Is the stock market’s ‘everything bubble’ finally popping? This chart might have the answer

The stock market is in shambles to start the week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 700 points after China retaliated against President Trump’s latest move in the intensifying trade war.
