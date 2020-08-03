Kailish Concepts, a quantitative analysis firm, borrowed words from the Berkshire boss in a note taking a deep dive into the “death of valuation” in today’s market.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Nasdaq ends at record as stocks rally after pickup in manufacturing activity to kick off August - August 3, 2020
- In One Chart: Like Warren Buffett half a century ago, quant firm admits to being ‘out of step’ with today’s bubbly conditions - August 3, 2020
- Mosaic stock rallies as results top Street view - August 3, 2020