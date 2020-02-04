In One Chart: One longtime trader’s stark warning: ‘Tesla is going to be like Tesla’

Another day, another mind-bending pop for Tesla. Happy days, indeed… except for the long-suffering Tesla shorts, who lost some $2.5 billion in Monday’s torrid rally alone.
